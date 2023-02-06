Mammoth (MMT) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Mammoth has a market cap of $23.15 million and $26,550.60 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018785 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00223439 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00336996 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,209.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.