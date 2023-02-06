Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.05. The company had a trading volume of 207,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average of $208.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

