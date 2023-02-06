Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 23,072 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,704. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

