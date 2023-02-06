Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.78. 1,986,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,428. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $177.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Spotify Technology

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.