Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.38. 1,985,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

