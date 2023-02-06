Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOT stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.65. 58,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,277. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

