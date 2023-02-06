Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 190,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

