Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 492 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $786.59. 562,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,612. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.02. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

