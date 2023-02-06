Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139,691. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

