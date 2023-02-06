Madden Advisory Services Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

