Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.57. The company had a trading volume of 430,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,199. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.11.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

