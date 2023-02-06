M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 218,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 98,160 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBAC. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

