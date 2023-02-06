M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of MHO opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 603,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,921,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

