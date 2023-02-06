M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
M/I Homes Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of MHO opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.25.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
