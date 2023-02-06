LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.26.

LYB traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,804. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

