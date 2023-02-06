LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.
LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.26.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.6 %
LYB traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,804. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.