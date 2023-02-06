Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Lyft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $45.65.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.