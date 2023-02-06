Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,408. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

