LogiTron (LTR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $177.19

LogiTron (LTR) traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, LogiTron has traded down 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and $177.19 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogiTron token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LogiTron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LogiTron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogiTron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.