Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.79) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 64.33 ($0.79).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 53.33 ($0.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.44. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.97 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.88 billion and a PE ratio of 888.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($81,622.45). In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($246,181.44). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($81,622.45).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

