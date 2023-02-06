Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.01 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $166.01 million and $126.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00005144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009080 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001564 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,366,406 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

