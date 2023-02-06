LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.00 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is -240.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

