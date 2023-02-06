Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $2.07

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $131.68 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00009002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,678,945 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

