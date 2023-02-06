Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.04. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 289,342 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at $9,978,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at $6,039,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 12.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 454,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 421,086 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

