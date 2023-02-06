LDR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InvenTrust Properties worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 625.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE IVT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,077. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

