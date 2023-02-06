LDR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 315,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,867. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

