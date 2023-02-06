LDR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 1.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

