LDR Capital Management LLC Has $78,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,396 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 78,905 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of DRH traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $9.66. 247,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

