LDR Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $12,693,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 175,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,372. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

