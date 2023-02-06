Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA) Insider David Palumbo Acquires 398,500 Shares

Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA – Get Rating) insider David Palumbo bought 398,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,737.00 ($11,786.62).

Krakatoa Resources Stock Performance

Krakatoa Resources Company Profile

Krakatoa Resources Limited acquires and develops resource-based projects in Western Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, lithium, rare earth, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Belgravia project that covers an area of 80 square kilometers located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales; Turon project, which covers an area of 120 square kilometers located in the East Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales; the Rand Gold project that covers an area of 580 square kilometers located in the Central Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales; and the Mt Clere Rare Earth project comprising 8 tenement applications covering an area of approximately 1,800 square kilometers located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

