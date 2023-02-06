Komodo (KMD) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.68 million and $827,616.18 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00191962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

