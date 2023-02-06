Komodo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $964,132.93 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and approximately $964,132.93 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00192636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00074121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001701 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

