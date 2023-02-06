KOK Self Reported Market Cap Tops $49.13 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. KOK has a market capitalization of $49.13 million and approximately $902,741.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00223186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002824 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09758777 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $764,350.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

