Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at €65.28 ($70.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of €42.31 ($45.99) and a 52 week high of €92.86 ($100.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

