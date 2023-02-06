KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $0.0294

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1,221.35 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03399653 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,430.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

