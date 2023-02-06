Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.80. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 265,533 shares changing hands.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 61.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

