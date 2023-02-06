KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69,313,482,745,072.80 billion and approximately $110,945.34 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

