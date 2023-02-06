Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.83 million. Kforce also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Kforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Kforce Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

