Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.83 million. Kforce also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.
Kforce Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of KFRC traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kforce (KFRC)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.