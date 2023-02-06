Kennametal Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.92.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 176,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kennametal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

