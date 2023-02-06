Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 752,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 2,729,131 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $22.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $21,713,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $4,809,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $5,094,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kanzhun by 114.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

