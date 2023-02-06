Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives $4.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 41.59% and a negative return on equity of 101.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 589,173 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile



Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

