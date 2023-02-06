JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 200

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VMUK. Barclays lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.67).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 194.55 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 525.81. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

