JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €33.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.46 ($34.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 52-week high of €39.48 ($42.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.65.
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.