JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €33.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.46 ($34.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 52-week high of €39.48 ($42.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.65.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

