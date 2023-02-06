Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500 at Barclays

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRTGF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,300 ($16.06) in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded Jet2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Jet2 has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

