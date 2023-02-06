Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,105 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

