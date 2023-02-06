Jacobs Solutions (J) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $125.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.