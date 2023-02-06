Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 912 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Progress Software worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 642,226 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 282,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 137,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 105,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insider Activity

Progress Software Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $2,384,515. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $57.47.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.