Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xencor worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XNCR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Xencor by 71.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $36.95. 95,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,416. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

