Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 202,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 236,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,933. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.