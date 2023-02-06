Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 145,165 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $96,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $86,811.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $96,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,363 shares of company stock worth $326,707. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

PAYO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 261,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

