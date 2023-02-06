Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 145,165 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Activity
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
PAYO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 261,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.