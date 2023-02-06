Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 130,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,131. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.34. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $2,416,956. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

