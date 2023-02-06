Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Livent accounts for 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,531,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 320,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,018. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.82. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

